Abdul Moeed hit 87 in defeat for Freiston.

Freiston elected to bat first but were soon 20-4, with three batsmen adjudged LBW. Ellery and Bell shared the early wickets for Boston.

Usman Ahmed and Moeed rebuilt for Freiston adding 52 for the fifth wicket. Freiston were beginning to get on top when Ahmed was caught at mid on by Evans trying to take on the Boston spinners.

Freiston then collapsed, with no-one able to provide support to Moeed. The score was 97-9 when last man Rizwan Qadir joined Moeed.

Qadir shown excellent application to support Moeed and frustrate the Boston bowlers. With solid support at one end, Moeed was able to play more aggressively and add respectability to the Freiston score.

Qadir made an unbeaten 18, his highest score for Freiston’s first team, as the last wicket pair added 59, a Freiston record for the last wicket. Moeed made 87 before being caught, as Freiston posted 156.

Freiston needed a good start, defending a sub-par total, but Dan Milgate ensured Boston started well. Boston scored 62 run in the first ten overs, as Freiston were unable to stem the flow of runs.

Milgate was stumped by Taimur Mian off the bowling of Moeed for 28, but Boston were already is a strong position.

Ben Troops was joined by Baxter and the pair withstood the pressure of the Freiston spinners on a surface that showed a significant amount of turn and bounce.

With no scoreboard pressure, Freiston were unable to put sustained pressure on the Boston batters, as they manage to put the bad balls away.

Baxter was given out LBW off the bowling of Ashok Kumar for 28, but Troops brought up his fifty, as victory neared for Boston.

Troops ended on 70 not out, as Boston reached their target in the thirty-second over.

Skegness 2nd XI (293-6) beat Freiston L&L 2nd XI (52 all out) by 244 runs.

Freiston’s second eleven endured another difficult day as they were heavily beaten by Skegness. An inexperienced team put in a huge effort at the seaside but came away with few positives.

Skegness amassed a mammoth 293 off their forty-five overs. Mat Dean and Joe Evans both took two wickets for Freiston, whilst their efforts in the field were rewarded with two run outs.

Freiston struggled again with the bat. Charlie Lenton top scored with 25 and JP Horton made 12, but Freiston were all out for only 52.