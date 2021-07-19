Freiston slip to seven wicket defeat at Skegness

Abdul Moeed was caught for seven.

Freiston made a great start, after winning the toss and electing to bat. On an excellent batting surface openers Zeeshan Saeed and Richard Paul put on a century opening partnership.

As usual, Saeed was the aggressor, as he made 56 at better than a run a ball. Paul made a more watchful 34, but both were dismissed within an over of each other.

Freiston were then unable to continue their momentum against some disciplined bowling from Skegness’s spinners. The run rate fell as Freiston struggled to find the boundary.

Nel had Abdul Moeed caught for 7, and Sunil Panjwani 13 before he was bowled by Brackley. Waseem Ilyas batted with good intent, but the accurate bowling and large boundaries meant even he wasn’t able to raise the run rate.

Charles Lenton made 10, and Ilyas brought up his half century as he muscled the final delivery to the boundary. Freiston closed on 192-5 off their forty-five overs.

Freiston picked up the early wicket of Nel, when he was caught behind off the bowling of Ollie Booth. Freiston were then unable to make use of the early breakthrough.

Gregory and Wall took the Skegness score to 99, before they both fell in quick succession. Abdul Moeed trapped Gregory LBW for 46 and Wall was stumped by Saeed off the bowling of Ashok Kumar for 30.

Despite Freiston’s best efforts they couldn’t pick up any more scalps, as Brackley and Abbiss guided Skegness to victory.

Brackley made an unbeaten 51 and Abbiss 37 not out, as Skegness secured a comfortable victory with over eight overs left.

Heckington 2nd XI (114-6) beat Freiston L&L 2nd XI (113 all out) by 4 wkts.

Freiston seconds lost out the their Heckington counterparts by 4 wickets in an enjoyable match on a scorching afternoon.

Danny Lumley (32) and Richard Paul (41) gave Freiston a solid platform which they were unable to take advantage of. After the second wicket pair only Tom Appleyard (12) made it into double figures as four wickets apiece from Machin and Goode, saw Freiston collapse to be all out for 113.

In reply Heckington were in a rush, playing in an aggressive manner, which did give Freiston opportunities. Josh Matthews was outstanding with the new ball as he claimed three wickets.