Frustrating weekend for G&S Racing Kawasaki after crash

Kevin Keyes. Photo: David Yeomans

The weekend didn’t quite go to plan for the G&S Racing Kawasaki team in round two of the Pirelli National Junior Superstock championship at Oulton Park - as a multiple crash in the first of the two races halted both riders’ progress and left Zak Fuller injured and Kevin Keyes at the back of the field.

Both riders had completed their qualifying well with Fuller starting the first race from the second row.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But on the first lap he suffered a massive high side and crashed out of the race.

The safety car was deployed to get Fuller to safety and in to the medical centre.

After being checked over by the medics he was sent to hospital for further treatment and released later in the day.

Meanwhile Kevin Keyes started the first race from the third row but had to take evasive action and run over the grass to avoid the accident involving his teammate.

He ended up dead last and had to fight his way back through the field eventually crossing the finish line in a commendable 12th position.

Fuller was unable to take part in the second race and Keyes started from the fourth row.

But he was unable to make much progress as the bike developed chatter problems and he completed the race in eighth place. Not where he wanted to be but at least two race finishes and points brought back to the team.

In the Pirelli Superstock class, supported rider Jorel Boerboom rode well and despite the handicap of a poor qualifying due to issues with the bike, he pushed forward and completed the race in the highly competitive class in 28th place.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: "It was not the weekend we had hoped for.

"Both Junior Superstock riders were looking positive for a strong result but it wasn't to be.

"Zak was caught out on the first lap being a little too eager to get onto the throttle and highsided.

"He was collected by others and was lucky to not be seriously hurt.

"Kevin was right behind him and had to run across the grass to avoid the accident and found himself right at the back of the field.

"He got his head down and rode well to haul himself back up through the field and finished in 12th.

"In the second race the bike had an issue with chatter but Kevin managed a strong eighth place and picked up a further eighth championship points."

"Zak meanwhile was taken to hospital with a suspected bruised kidney.

"His bike will need a complete rebuild but luckily we have a three week break before the next race so both rider and machine should be back in action.

"Jorel is making steady progress and posting faster lap times with every outing. He has not ridden at Oulton for two years and still adjusting to treaded tyres but he is moving forward and feeling more comfortable on the bigger bike."