Frustration for Louth's Peter Hickman in round seven of the Bennett's British Superbike Championship

It was a frustrating weekend for off-pace Peter Hickman. Pic: Dave Yeomans.

Hickman was the lap record holder at the Lincolnshire circuit and last year won two of the three races and was a close second in the third race. But this year things have not gone to plan for the FHO Racing BMW rider and he could not replicate his previous results this time.

He said: “Going on to the back straight everyone just pulls away from me, it’s like I am on a 600 compared and it’s really hard to pass.

"It has been a frustrating weekend if I am honest but I don't know what I can do except perhaps be a bit braver on the first lap and try to get my elbows out a bit earlier. I need a miracle to get into the showdown now with only one round to go.”

Because Cadwell is such a narrow circuit it was decided that qualifying would be down to a single lap Superpole with each rider in turn from the top 15 doing a solo lap to determine the grid.

Hickman rode well and held pole for two thirds of the session and ended up as fifth fastest rider for a second row start to his first race on Sunday.

But things didn't get off to the best of starts as local rider Lee Jackson crashed at the top of the mountain resulting in a lengthy delay of over an hour before the restart.

As the race got back underway Hicky was running in seventh place until lap six when he overtook Tom Sykes to move up into sixth. He remained in that position to the chequered flag to pick up 10 championship points.

In the second race Hickman again started from the second row and was holding eighth place for the majority of the laps. He passed Jason O’Halloran on lap 14 of 18 and was lining up Andy Irwin for a pass one lap later when the red flag came out to end the race. Hickman was awarded seventh place and nine championship points.