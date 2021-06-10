Fulcher continues to develop his range as Boston and District AC athletes return to Development Series action

Megan Reid.

Despite the wet conditions there were good performances at Boston and District AC's fourth Turnbull Tommy Clay Track and Field Development Series match.

Senior John Fulcher continues to develop his range of events, recording 5.46m, in long jump, 28.41m in javelin, 12.0 secs in 100m and 60.2 secs in a maiden 400m.

Under 17 Louise Hirst won the long jump with a clearance of 4.47m and recorded 66.2 secs in the 400m before throwing the javelin 16.90m.

In the same age group, Megan Reid clocked 15.7 secs in the combined 100m and, in wet conditions, the best of her long jump's measured 4.08m.

In his first outing for the Gold Tops, Patrick McNally ran the under 15 boys' 300m in 49.1 secs and recorded 3.77m in his first long jump competition.

Eleanor Lyddiatt returned to competition, winning the under 15 girls' 100m (15.1 secs) and recorded a leap of 3.69m for second position in long jump, finishing behind teammate Jess Frick - who cleared 3.96m and also clocked 51.3 secs in her first 300m race.

Olivia Tattersall finished in a time of 52.8 secs.

At under 13 boys' level, Jack Clark-Atkins' leap of 4.14m gave him victory in long jump after recording 15.1 secs for second place in the 100m.

In the under 13 girls' category, making her debut was Julia Paluch. She won the 100m in 15.1 secs.

Issy Reid won long jump with a leap measuring 3.57m and Lea Frick was runner-up in the same competition, recording 3.32m.

In the under 11 boys' age group, Damian McNally won the ball throw with a distance of 18.20m and leapt 1.72m for second place in the standing long jump.

In the under 11 girls' competition, Peyton Teague recorded 14.0 secs in third position in the 80m and claimed another third in ball throw.

Mia Clark-Atkins improved in the ball throw, recording 12,30m and consolidated her performance in standing long jump (1.44m).

In the under nines section, Lennon Teague secured four victories in 75m (14.8 secs), 150m (29.6 secs), standing long jump (1.38m) and ball throw (15.50m).

George Tyrie finished runner-up in all four events, recording 15.7 secs and 32.8 secs in the sprints.

Ada Martin achieved a series of third places and recorded 16.0 secs for 75m and 1.02m in standing long jump.