Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club head out on latest leisure ride

Left to right Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club members Maxine Downs, Geoff Garner and Daniel Nicholson heading to Morton along the riverside cycle route towards Morton, Picture by Trevor Halstead.

Arriving at Laughton Lane in Morton the group divided into two groups.

A short ride of 22 miles along the riverside, returning through Laughton Woods, took place.

The longer ride headed along Laughton Lane progressing through the woods to Laughton, departing the village the riders made their way through Scotton arriving at Cleatham.

At Manton the steep climb was made, before riders headed to Greetwell Crossroads and then to Scawby. The riders paused to look at the village centre before progressing through Sturton and Hibaldstow. The ride resumed making its way through Waddingham, at Clock House Corner Cross Lane was followed to arrive at the A631.

A short distance of the A631 was used to Glentham, departing from the main road the ride progressed through Caenby arriving in Normanby by Spital.

Departing Owmby by Spital ride headed through Spridlington then towards Ingham arriving in Stow, the ride followed the B1241 through Normanby by Stow and Willingham by Stow.

Departing from the main road the riders headed through Kexby and Upton then along Long Lane returning into Gainsborough along Heapham Road.

Next week (Sunday 5th September 2021), there will be a choice of a short or a long ride departing Roseway at 9.30am.

For more information contact Trevor Halstead or Daniel Nicholson at Gainsborough Cycles 20 Ropery Road Gainsborough or telephone 01427 617752.

Phil Burton won the club’s Wednesday evening time trial over 10 miles.