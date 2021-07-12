Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club hit the roads for weekly leisure ride

Left to right Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club members Trevor Halstead, Ken Phillips and Geoff Garner at Fillingham. Picture by Daniel Nicholson.

Arriving in open countryside the riders made their way through Upton and Kexby, at Willingham by Stow the ride turned east to Fillingham.

Heading north towards Glentworth the ride progressed following The Lincolnshire Edge to Blyborough.

Heading downhill the riders headed north to Grayinham Crossroads. The group divided into two, one returning home via Blyton, Pilham and Laughton Road, the other choosing a longer ride.

The longer ride made its way through Kirton in Lindey and Cleatham at Manton the steep climb was made to Greetwell Crossroads here the ride headed to Scawby. The riders then progressed through Sturton and Hibaldstow and Redbourne.

The ride resumed making its way through Waddingham, Snitterby, Atterby, Bishop Norton and Caenby.

Departing Owmby by Spital ride progressed through Spridlington then towards Ingham and Stow, arriving at Marton the A156 was followed passing through Knaith and Lea returning into Gainsborough along Lea Road.