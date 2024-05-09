Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club: ride to Heighington for Cycling UK A.G.M

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club members ride on the 5th May was to Heighington for the Cycling UK Lincolnshire A.G.M.

The outward ride departed Gainsborough making its way to Lea the riders progressed following the B1241 to Stow. The ride departed from the main road heading across country through Hackthorn, Welton, Scothern, Sudbrooke, Reepham and Fiskerton. Crossing the River Witham at 5 Mile Bridge the riders soon arrived in Heighington at the village hall.

After the usual AGM business Awards were handed out. The West Lincolnshire Trophy was awarded to Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club member Trevor Halstead, he is a great ambassador for Cycling UK looking after the Sunday Cycling UK Gainsborough’s social rides.

Louth member Tim Newbury was awarded BSA Trophy for working hard to keep Cycling UK Lincolnshire running well, he also won the photography award.

Riders departing from Heighington Village Hall.

The riders departed Heighington passing through Washingborough, heading out of Lincoln along sustrans route 64 the riders arrived in Skellingthorpe. Departing from the cycle route the riders made their way to Saxilby then following the B1241 headed to Kexby. Leaving the main road Upton was passed through arriving back in Gainsborough along Heapham Road.

Sunday 12th May 2024

Ride to Lincoln for the Grandprix cycle race, depart Roseway Gainsborough at 9.30am

Wednesday 15th May 2024

10 mile time trial, meet in the A156 layby outside Lea at 6.30pm 1st rider off at 7.00pm.

For more information about Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club talk to Trevor Halstead or Daniel Nicholson at Gainsborough Cycles 20 Ropery Road Gainsborough or telephone 01427 617752