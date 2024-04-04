Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club: Speed Judging

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday (31st March) Gainsborough Aegir Cycling club held their 1st Speed Judging event of the new season. Time keeper Daniel Nicholson directed riders to meet at Sweyn Lane. The competitors chose the distance and time, the course was 2.75 miles. The morning was cold with a north east breeze.

The course:

Starting on Sweyn Lane the riders headed to the B1433 turning left and left again onto the Belt Road. A left turn was made onto The Avenue, after passing the Leisure Centre a left turn was made climbing uphill and progressing along Corringham Road. Turning left onto Sweyn Lane to encircle the roundabout near the school.

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club members at the start of the Speed Juding Event.

1st place Dave Day completed in a time of 15 minutes 44 seconds making him 44 seconds slow.

2nd place Trevor Halstead completed in a time of 63 minutes 35 seconds making him 3 minutes 35 seconds slow.

3rd place Geoff Garner completed in a time of 45 minutes 48 seconds making him 4 minutes 12 seconds fast.

4th place Maxine Downes completed in a time of 45 minutes 27 seconds making her 6 minutes 33 seconds fast.

5th place Mark Clark completed in a time of 58 minutes 25 seconds making him 11 minutes 35 seconds fast.

On Wednesday (3rd April) the club held their 2nd speed Judging event, Daniel Nicholson was time keeper.

The course was 2.35 miles and started near the Leisure Centre on the Avenue then heading towards Spital Hill, following Corringham Road the riders turned left heading along the Belt Road, at the golf club a left turning was made onto The Avenue to the start / finish point.

1st place Dave Day completed in a time of 26 minutes 26 seconds making him 3 minute 34 seconds fast.

2nd place Andrew Janney completed in a time of 40 minutes 54 seconds making him 4 minutes 06 seconds fast.

3rd place Mark Clark completed in a time of 32 minutes 32 seconds making him 7 minutes 28 seconds fast.

4th place Trevor Halstead completed in a time of 44 minutes 37 seconds making him 12 minutes 23 seconds fast.

Sunday 7th April is a ride to Alkborough departing Roseway in the Town Centre 9.30am.

Wednesday 10th April speed Judging round 3 meet Sanders Road Heapham Road Industrial Estate at 6.30pm.

Sunday 14th April is a ride to Isle of Axholme departing Roseway in the Town Centre 9.30am.

For information contact Trevor Halstead or Daniel Nicholson at Gainsborough Cycles 20 Ropery Road Gainsborough or telephone 01427 617752