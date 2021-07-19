Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club take on sweltering heat for Sunday ride

Maxine Downes, Trevor Halstead, Barry Markham and Geoff Garner in Glentworth.

The chosen ride was the 30 mile Air Ambulance route. The ride is usually part of National Bike Week but due to the Covid 19 pandemic a large group is not allowed so the event this year can be done on a choice of day throughout July and August.

There is a choice of 10, 15 or 30 miles. Information can be obtained from Trevor Halstead and Daniel Nicholson at Gainsborough Cycles 20 Ropery Road Gainsborough or telephone 01427 617752.

The group made their way to the edge of town to Heapham Road and headed to Upton. The ride then progressed to Kexby and then headed through Willingham by Stow, Stow to Sturton by Stow. The riders paused to view the River Till then made their way to Thorpe le Fallows.

Arriving in Brattleby the rider’s pushed hard on their pedals for the big climb up the hill onto the Lincolnshire edge, the rider’s were rewarded with fantastic views over the Trent valley as they headed along Middle Street.

Arriving at Glentworth the riders headed down hill then across country to the edge of Upton, returning to Gainsborough past Hewitt’s Windmill, then retraced the outward ride along Heapham Road finishing back in Gainsborough.

An enjoyable ride through some of Lincolnshire’s finest countryside, the country lanes were full of flora and wild life.

Next Sunday’s ride is Sunday 25th July 2021 New riders are welcome.Riders must contact Trevor Halstead at Gainsborough Cycles 20 Ropery Road Gainsborough or telephone 01427 617752 for a start time, the route of the ride is chosen at Roseway before departure. Cycling UK Coronavirus guide lines are followed.For more information about Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club talk to Trevor Halstead or Daniel Nicholson at Gainsborough Cycles 20 Ropery Road Gainsborough or telephone 01427 617752. More information can be found on Facebook Gainsborough Aegir Cycling ClubThe Wednesday evening Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club event was a 10 mile time trial. The weather was warm with a northwest wind making conditions hard.