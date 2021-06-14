Gainsborough and Morton Strider Carla Wragg impresses at Grimsthorpe Gallop Half Marathon

Pictured is Carla Wragg & Craig Ward at the Grimsthorpe Gallop Half Marathon, photo credit Mick Hall.

Carla Wragg took the plaudits as she finished the trail race, which runs through the countryside of Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne. as second placed lady, and 14th overall in the time of 1:46:22.

Joining her was Craig Ward who claimed 13th overall by the narrowest of margins as he also finished with 1:46:22 on the clock. Craig was also the second placed runner in the veteran 45 category.

Elsewhere Stephen Toward took on the challenge of the Pennine Barrier 50 mile ultra-marathon, based at Malham in Yorkshire.

Unfortunately Stephen was forced to withdraw during the second half of the race as he succumbed to a knee injury, however he had managed the admirable task of covering more than the traditional marathon distance over the Pennines.

Last weekend saw the running of the AJ Bell Leeds Triathlon. Taking on his first ever Olympic distance triathlon was Ian Haldenby, the event consisting of a 1.5 kilometre swim, 36.2 kilometres on the bike and 10 kilometre run was completed by Haldenby in 3:23:12. Ian dispatched of the swim in 45:23, with a 1:25:30 bike leg and the run to finish in 60:35.