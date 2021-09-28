Gainsborough and Morton Strider rises to challenge

The course, to no surprise, involves a significant amount of uphill running. Runners are taken out of the city centre towards the Peak District, returning back downhill for the finish. It was a solid start for Charles in what was his debut half marathon, completing the tough event in 1:45:03.

At the weekend's parkruns there was only one new personal best. James Croft took the honours at the Doddington Hall event, to no surprise with yet another personal best. James finished in 16:55, which was the first time the runner has broken 17 minutes at a parkrun. Also running at Doddington Hall were Simon Blacknell (22:50), Phil Marsland (24:35), Cliff Middleton (26:57), and Kirsty Smithson (32:06). Aaron Hill ran 19:09 at the Normanby Hall event, with Mark Smith (22:06) choosing to take on the event at Sewerby. Ian Longstaffe travelled to Newark where he ran 25:49, and Jonathan Chapman managed 29:26 at Rother Valley. Joan Smithson rounds off the results with her effort of 33:51 at Cusworth Hall.