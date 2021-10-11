Gainsborough and Morton Striders compete at Manchester Marathon

James Croft at the Manchester Marathon, photo taken by John Rainsforth.

Runners have had a long two and a half year wait since the last event in 2019, returning to Manchester again was James Croft. James had every reason to celebrate as he managed to run a new personal best of 3:01:58, taking some 6 minutes and 22 seconds off the time he ran last time out. The result might have been even better as James crossed 30 kilometre point in just under two hours, unfortunately a bad bout of cramp set in and the Strider had to nurse his way to the finish line.

Taking on the Round Rotherham 50 were Hanna Bennett and Nigel Bowler. The event, a 50 mile ultra marathon, takes runners around the Rother Valley on an off-road course. Hanna completed the event in 10:48:58, with Nigel not too far behind in 11:04:41.

At Doncaster four Striders took on the Run for Wildlife 5k at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park. There were some impressive performances with Lee Vickers being first Strider home in 19:48, and also claiming first place in the veteran over 40 category. Lauren Staves finished as the second lady overall in the fine time of 20:45, while Vikki Hearn's time of 25:54 was good enough to claim third place in her age group. Samantha Woffindin was the fourth Strider at the event, finishing in 43:18.

Kevin Dunne travelled to Bournemouth to take on the Run Bournemouth Half Marathon. Despite having done the London Marathon only last week Kevin was on top form as he finished in 1:47:12.