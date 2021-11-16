Gainsborough and Morton Striders go off the beaten track

Stephen Toward and Jonathan Chapman. Photo: John Rainsforth.

Stephen and Jonathan ran in the Escape from Meriden event, starting from the monument that marks the centre of England runners are given 24 hours to get as far away as possible.

Medals are awarded to competitors that make at least 30 miles as the crow flies, that was the objective for the pair who managed the achieve their goal and ran a total of 36 miles to get there.

Taking on a more traditional ultra marathon was Nigel Bowler. Nigel travelled to Wales to take on the Endurance Life Gower Coastal Ultra Marathon, the 32.9 mile route boasts awe-inspiring natural views.

Nigel certainly had time to take in all that the event had to offer as he crossed the finish line in 6:56:19.

Elsewhere Kevin Dunne took on the Run Bolton Abbey 10 Mile Trail race, claiming first place in the V60 age group, Kevin finished the race in the time of 94:54. And Tory Cliffe took part in her first event for the club at the Alton Towers 10k, Tory finished in 61:42.

At the weekend's parkruns there were three new personal best.

Lee Vickers continued his fine form as he ran 18:54 at the Normanby Hall event, Simon Blacknell ran 22:01 at Clumber Park, and Sandra Picksley ran the improved time of 26:25 at Doddington Hall.