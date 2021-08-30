Gainsborough and Morton Striders impress at Bassingham Bash

Thumbs up for James Croft. Pic by John Rainsforth.

The five mile race is one of the more uncommon events on the calendar, there are not many to choose from over that distance.

Jordan Skelly was seventh overall with his fine time of 25:18. While Lauren Staves finished as 8th lady in the time of 33:01.

At Saturday's parkruns there were more personal bests to report. James Croft ran yet another all-time parkrun best for the third consecutive week as he finished in 17:01 at the Doddington Hall event, Stephen Toward also tackled the event on his 100th milestone run finishing in 24:12.

Also at Doddington Hall was Kirsty Smithson who ran 31:41, a personal best for the event, and Simon Blacknell (53:50) although he was participating as volunteer tail runner.

There were new personal bests for Ronnie McWilliam (18:44) at the Littlehampton Prom event, and for Lee Vickers at Normanby Hall in his best time yet of 19:19. At Clumber Park there were efforts from Phil Marsland (22:07) and Vikki Hearn (31:09), while Aaron Hill (20:04) and Mick Wood (24:54) took on the popular Scunthorpe event. Craig and Clare Ward ran at the Wormwood Scrubs event on their travels in London, running 22:06 and 27:00 respectively.

Chris and Joan Smithson were also on the road, taking on the Maidstone event in 32:17 and 35:33 respectively. With Will Lansdall (19:53) at Lincoln, and Sallie Joseph (26:32) at Endcliffe parkrun rounding off the results.