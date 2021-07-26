Gainsborough and Morton Striders runner Jonathan Chapman sets new PB

Jonathan Chapman celebrates a new PB. Photo by John Rainsforth.

The race, starting from within the grounds of Cave Castle, was not one to expect fast times due to its undulating nature.

None of this deterred Jonathan as he managed to take 38 seconds out of his previous best as he finished in the time of 49:14, beating the only other time he has broken the 50 minute mark at the Burringham 10k in 2018.

Elsewhere Stephen and Vicky Toward took on the Manvers from Dusk Till Dawn event at the Manvers Lake in Wath on Dearne.

The event runs overnight with competitors doing as many laps of the lake that they can manage. Vicky completed 6 laps, just shy of the 20 mile mark. While Stephen continued, managing to finish 10 laps for a total of just over 32 miles.

Jordan Skelly was at the Outlaw Triathlon in Nottingham, competing in the relay as part of a team.

Skelly took on the run leg of the event, a full marathon, helping his team claim victory. Jordan claimed the lead of the event early into his stint and didn't look back as he finished in the fine time of 2:40:53.

This week also saw the return of parkrun events in England, with ten Striders finding an event to run. Doddington Hall was the popular choice with times from Kev Dunne (23:16), Alex Ramsdale (24:52), Ian Longstaffe (25:12), Karen Ramsdale (27:25) and Sallie Joseph (29:35).