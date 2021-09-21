Gainsborough and Morton Striders’ runner Jordan Skelly completes The Chiltern Wonderland 50

Jordan Skelly completed a 50 mile race.

That's what Gainsborough and Morton Striders’ runner Jordan Skelly achieved this weekend as he took on the challenge of The Chiltern Wonderland 50.

The event, a fifty mile ultra-marathon, consisted of an off-road course with over 1,700 metres of elevation. Jordan not only completed the mammoth task in the time of 7:20:25, he emerged as the race winner and claimed another trophy for his growing collection.

Also taking on a tough off-road event was Stephen Toward, albeit a much shorter 10 kilometre distance.

Stephen ran in the Loch Eilde Mor trail 10k, with similarly challenging ascents on offer. Such was the difficulty that the overall winner took almost an hour to finish, with Stephen finishing the event in 1:33:06.

Locally, seven Striders took on the more orthodox ABP Humber Coastal 10k at Cleethorpes.

There were new personal bests for Lee Vickers and Lauren Staves, Lee took 20 seconds off his previous best with his time of 40:12, while Lauren ran a sensational time of 41:24 to rank second lady overall in the clubs rankings for the 10k distance.

There were also times from Kevin Dunne (48:54), Ian Longstaffe (54:06), Cliff Middleton (56:24), club debutant Samantha Woffindin (65:24) running her first race as a Strider, and Maureen Allen rounding off the results in (74:42).