Gainsborough and Morton Striders runners on form as Lincolnshire Cross Country season begins

Lauren Staves on the road for the Gainsborough and Morton Striders. Pic by John Rainsforth.

It was Jordan Skelly who won the men's race at the event in Sproxton, completing the 10,500 metre course in 34:55, far out of sight of the rest of the field. In the ladies race Lauren Staves finished second place in 30:47, over what was a 7,250 metre course.

On the road, a trio of Striders took on the Barton & District Deepdale Dash 10k.

The undulating course makes it difficult to run a personal best, none of the group managed to run one but were all close to their times. Simon Blacknell was first Strider to finish in 44:13, followed by Charles Anyan in 45:22, with Samantha Woffindin running 60:30.

While last Saturday Jayne Hunt ran the Dambuster 10 Mile Trail Race at Derwent Water running the time of 87:38 and finishing first place in her age category.

At the weekend's parkruns there were a couple of personal bests to report, Aaron Hill beat his previous best at the Market Rasen event with his effort of 18:30.

While at the Scunthorpe event Lee Vickers ran a new best time of 19:01, also present was Norman Hindley who ran 28:29. Doddington Hall was the popular event of choice with times coming from James Croft (17:21), Mark Smith (20:47), Simon Blacknell (22:01), and Joan Smithson (33:46). Striders touring elsewhere were Ronnie McWilliam (19:01), Will Lansdall (21:23), Ian Longstaffe (24:07), and Sandra Picksley (27:12) all running at their chosen events.