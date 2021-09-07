Gainsborough and Morton Striders tackle 10K challeges

Phil Marsland in action during the Broughton Burn event. Photo by John Rainsforth.

Taking on the trail race at Sherwood Pines was Mark Leggott, the Strider completed the event in 43:57 a respectable time especially when you consider the undulating nature of the off-road course.

While Phil Marsland chose to race the relatively new Broughton Burn event, another undulating course. Phil completed the race in 47:45, at time which places him second overall in the club rankings for the V65 age group.

At Saturday's parkruns, Doddington Hall was once again the popular event of choice.

Chris Smithson ran a new personal best for the event, just sneaking under 30 minutes as he finished in 29:37. Kirsty and Joan Smithson also ran personal bests making for a clean sweep for the family as they finished in 31:23 and 31:58 respectively.

James Croft's run of best times came to an end as he finished in 17:05, with Sandra Picksley (27:17) taking on the event for the first time and Ross Connell (31:30) rounding off for the club. Serial parkrun tourist Simon Blacknell managed to reach three milestones at once as he took on the Rutland Water event, it was Simon's 100th run and 25th time of volunteering at what was his 50th different event. Simon finished the run in 21:53.

Elsewhere Aaron Hill ran the fine time of 18:56 at Dalby Forest and Sallie Joseph ran 23:08 at Normanby Hall.