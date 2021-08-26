Gainsborough and Morton Striders take on the Sting

Jonathan Chapman. PhotoL John Rainsforth.

The Caistor Sting in the Tail 10k took place this week.

The race, well known for its steep inclines, was taken on by two Striders.

New member Mark Leggott took part in his first event for the club, running the respectable time of 44:34 and placing third in the veteran over 55s category.

Also running was Dave Garner who completed the tough event in the time of 56:28.

Meanwhile Kevin Dunne travelled to London for the Vitality Big Half.

The race takes in much of the London Marathon route, which Kevin will be running in just a few weeks.

It was a good warm up for the veteran runner, finishing the race in 1:48:40.

At the weekend's parkruns there was plenty to cheer about for several Striders.

At Aviemore in Scotland Jonathan Chapman was in excellent form, he ran an all-time personal best of 23:01, 89 seconds faster than he has ever run on the road.

The Doddington Hall event saw James Croft run a second consecutive personal best, and all-time best parkrun result of 17:05.

The time would have been good enough to set the 5k club record for the veteran over 35 category, had it been in an official race.

Mick Wood was the next Strider up, clocking a new personal best of 25:16 for the event.

There were also times for Tim Smithson (25:38), Chris Smithson (30:56), Kirsty Smithson (33:38) and Joan Smithson (35:29).

At Scunthorpe Lee Vickers managed a new best time of 19:40, he was joined by Dan Gleave who ran 29:43.

Normanby Hall was the event of choice for Aaron Hill, running his fastest time while pushing a buggy in 20:16.

Sallie Joseph wasn't far behind, as she took the honour of being the first lady to finish in 23:21.

Vikki Hearn (29:55) took on the event for the first time.

Phil Marsland was the only Strider to take on the Clumber Park event, finishing in 22:21.