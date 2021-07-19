Gainsborough and Morton Striders take part in Orsted Great Grimsby 10k

The Gainsborough and Morton Striders line up in Grimsby.

The race is usually a staple event on the calendar with a good turnout from the club each year.

Unfortunately some had to bow out due to self-isolation but there were still twelve runners present to represent the club.

The conditions were less than ideal with temperatures reaching up to 29 degrees, but there was excellent support from local residents with many hosepipes spraying onto the course to cool the passing runners.

First home for the club was James Croft in 16th place as he crossed the line in 36:18, a time good enough to rank third on the club's rankings for the veteran over 35 category.

Also breaking the 40 minute barrier was Aaron Hill, who finished in 39:43. Nigel Bowler was next up as he finished in 46:21 first of a succession of Striders, as Charles Anyan in his debut race for the club finished in 47:17, quickly followed by Simon Blacknell in 47:22.

Chris Inman produced an excellent performance as he finished second place in the veteran 65 category with the finish time of 48:20, which also places him second on the club's rankings for his age group, with Dale Swinton not far behind in 48:41.

Glenn Peniston was next to finish in 50:22, followed by Dave Garner in 53:41 and Vikki Hearn in 57:30 also breaking the 60 minute mark. Sallie Joseph sadly pulled up with an injury, but managed to see the race out in the time of 64:47, while Steve Killelay rounded off the results in 78:58.