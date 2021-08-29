Gainsborough high jumper Hannah Moat enjoys title success

Hannah Moat enjoys that champion feeling.

The former Queen Elizabeth High School student, who was competing for Team England, will now move into her winter training programme and looks forward to the 2022 season when she will step up to the Under 23 age group.

After an interrupted season of stop/start training due to the Covid pandemic, meaning that access to training facilities was difficult, coupled with illness, Hannah finally hit form towards the end of July, coming fourth in the England Senior Championships at Bedford.

This performance helped her to secure selection for the England Junior vest at the Manchester International.

This event is a key fixture in the annual athletics calendar and comprises of two home countries competitions - both a Senior and Junior event.

It featured some returning Olympians in the Senior event and is a key building block for athletes towards gaining standards and selection for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year.