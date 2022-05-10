Gainsborough & Morton Striders duo record fine times in Run For All Leeds half marathon

The Run for All Leeds Half Marathon took place on Sunday and two Gainsborough & Morton Striders took on the 13.1 mile course in the hills of North Yorkshire.

By Mark Duffy
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 10:08 am

Charles Anyan managed a new personal best time of 1:42:56, 37 seconds quicker than his time at Retford in March. Aaron Hill produced a season's best of 85:51.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

On Saturday there were 13 Striders who chose to take on a parkrun event.

Seven chose the popular Doddington Hall event with times coming from James Croft (19:14), Joan Smithson (31:38), Will Lansdall (32:01), Cliff Middleton (33:51), Kirsty Smithson (40:28), Ewan Joseph (45:57) and Sallie Joseph (45:57.

At Clumber Park times were recorded by Sarah Sanni (26:19), Simon Blacknell (27:48) and Clare Ward (30:05). Jonathan Drake (22:28) and Phil Marsland (22:41) opted to take on the Scunthorpe event, while Kevin Dunne (23:38) ran at Mallards Pike in Gloucestershire.

GainsboroughLeedsNorth Yorkshire