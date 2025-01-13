Gainsborough Scorpion quartet heading for Belgium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four Black Belt students from Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo Club are travelling to Belgium this week to compete at the Keumgang Open Kyorugi in Lommel.

They will all be in action this Saturday and the bouts may be televised on YouTube.

This is a very well established European event and Lyla Newman, Cody Glen, Matthew Ayris and Noah Clark are all ready to mix it against fighters from the best clubs in Europe.

A club spokesman said: “They all had an amazing year last year and are ready to go again.

“They have all trained so hard and are ready to kickstart their year.

“Gaining more valuable experience against very good opposition is amazing for them and they should be proud.

“This is a big year this year for them and exciting times.”

Internationally, Matthew and Noah both have one international competition under their belt already, which was in Germany last year, were they did really well.

Cody won a gold medal in Germany last year and he has made the quarter-final at the Belguim Open and earned a bronze medal at the Dutch Open last October.

Scorpion Taekwondo came fourth in the whole country out of 90 clubs at the British National Taekwondo Championships last October, which was an outstanding return for the club, considering they only took 31 athletes.