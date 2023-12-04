Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo golden girl Lyla Newman wins Fighter of the Day at English Open

Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo's Lyla Newman won Fighter of the Day at the English Open in Leeds where she won gold alongside Matthew Ayris.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Zak Walker landed silver and there were bronze medals for Cody Glen, Noah Clarke and Mirza Erboz.

The weekend before Scorpion entered the Barnsley Metrodome 1-2-1 and came away with 10 medals

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyla Newman, Cody Glen, Oscar He, Ella He, Mirza Erboz and Matthew Ayris won golds with silver for Noah Clarke, Alisha Romano, Zak Walker and Masal Erboz. Fighter of the Day went to Matthew Ayris and Cody Glen, who is sponsored by by FINA welding fabrications.