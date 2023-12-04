Register
Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo golden girl Lyla Newman wins Fighter of the Day at English Open

Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo's Lyla Newman won Fighter of the Day at the English Open in Leeds where she won gold alongside Matthew Ayris.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 4th Dec 2023, 15:46 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 15:46 GMT
Zak Walker landed silver and there were bronze medals for Cody Glen, Noah Clarke and Mirza Erboz.

The weekend before Scorpion entered the Barnsley Metrodome 1-2-1 and came away with 10 medals

Lyla Newman, Cody Glen, Oscar He, Ella He, Mirza Erboz and Matthew Ayris won golds with silver for Noah Clarke, Alisha Romano, Zak Walker and Masal Erboz. Fighter of the Day went to Matthew Ayris and Cody Glen, who is sponsored by by FINA welding fabrications.

A club spokesman said: “Special mention must go to Oscar, Ella, Masal and Alisha on their first ever fights – really really good performances all round by all.”

