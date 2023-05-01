Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo students entered the Liverpool Open and did not disappoint with a gold medal, a silver and two bronze.

Lyla Newman had to move up a weight category but won both rounds 6-1 and 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals in which she claimed bronze, narrowly going down 15-8 and 10-6 with a great performance in which she never backed down.

Noah Clark came up against a good technical fighter. going down 2-0 to take a bronze medal.

Fina Welding Fabrications-sponsored Cody Glen won his semi-final 2-1 to advance to the final and what a performance he put in against a fighter he had never beaten until now. Cody went on to win 2-1 in a very technical match to claim the gold

Pictured are Scorpion quartet Noah Clark, Cody Glen, Lyla Newman and Matthew Ayris.

Matthew Ayris lost 2-0, but the second round was only 10-7. to claim a silver.

