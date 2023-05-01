Register
Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo youngsters impress in Liverpool

Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo students entered the Liverpool Open and did not disappoint with a gold medal, a silver and two bronze.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 1st May 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 15:39 BST

Lyla Newman had to move up a weight category but won both rounds 6-1 and 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals in which she claimed bronze, narrowly going down 15-8 and 10-6 with a great performance in which she never backed down.

Noah Clark came up against a good technical fighter. going down 2-0 to take a bronze medal.

Fina Welding Fabrications-sponsored Cody Glen won his semi-final 2-1 to advance to the final and what a performance he put in against a fighter he had never beaten until now. Cody went on to win 2-1 in a very technical match to claim the gold

Pictured are Scorpion quartet Noah Clark, Cody Glen, Lyla Newman and Matthew Ayris.Pictured are Scorpion quartet Noah Clark, Cody Glen, Lyla Newman and Matthew Ayris.
Pictured are Scorpion quartet Noah Clark, Cody Glen, Lyla Newman and Matthew Ayris.

Matthew Ayris lost 2-0, but the second round was only 10-7. to claim a silver.

Cody Glen with sponsors John and Vito of Fina Welding Fabrications.Cody Glen with sponsors John and Vito of Fina Welding Fabrications.
Cody Glen with sponsors John and Vito of Fina Welding Fabrications.
