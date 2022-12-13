Gainsborough Scorpion youngsters end year in style with taekwondo medals haul from Doncaster

Zac Walker used his speed and combinations to win 2-0 to proudly land his first gold medal before Lyla Newman again used her speed and head shots to her advantage, winning 2-0 by stoppage to also take gold.
Leo Mason entering his first ever fight, did not disappoint. He narrowly went down 2-0 as he had to settle for silver before Matthew Ayris also narrowly went down 2-0 for silver.
Advertisement
Up next was Cody Glen, who had two fights, winning the first 2-0 followed by a stoppage in the second, also winning 2-0 to take gold.
Advertisement
Noah Clark also had two fights, winning his first 2-0 then winning his second 2-1 to land gold.