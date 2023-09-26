Gainsborough Scorpion youngsters warm up for nationals with medals haul
Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo youngsters warmed up for the British Championships in Sheffield this weekend with three gold and two bronze medals at the Scottish Open, staged at the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility.
Matthew Ayris scored well with higher technical shots, which are worth more points, for the best performance of the day and a gold medal for his 2-0 win.
FINA Welding Fabrications-sponsored Cody Glen gave a very controlled performance scoring with a few head shots and winning both rounds for gold.
Lyla Newmans used her speed with a flourish of kicks to stop the match by TKO for gold too.
Noah Clark and Zak Walker battled hard but ended up with bronze medals, Walker losing to his eventual class winner, while Mirza Erboz lost his quarter-final 2-1 in a combined weights class.
If you would like a free trial to try the sport then contact 07765 926692.