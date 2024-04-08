Gainsborough Scorpions medals haul from first Open at Barnsley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scorpions ended the day with two gold medals, two silver and two bronze after some impressive displays.
First to the mats was Lyla Newman in a straight final, and she didn’t disappoint, scoring plenty of top quality shots to win 2-0 and take the gold medal.
Next were Anjelica He, Zac Walker and Oscar He, who all performed well with determined showings but bowed out in the quarter-finals.
Msal Erboz and Ella He both then claimed silver medals, showing a variety of good kicks against very good opposition.
Straight after them came Mirza Erboz, who claimed the bronze with a spirited performance.
Towards the end of of the day, Noah Clark also claimed a bronze medal and never gave up against a very good opponent.
Matthew Ayris next won his quarter-final 2-0, then narrowly went down 2-1 in the semi-final to earn a well deserved bronze,
Last of the day Cody Glen, sponsored by Fina Welding Fabrications, won his semi-final 2-0 and then went on to win his final in spectacular fashion, also 2-0.
Gainsborough Scorpions have two venues in the town at Lea Village Hall, Rectory Lane,and Morton Village Hall, Walkerith Road.
For more details on the club and their classes, contact Tom on 07749 972482 or email him on tom @scorpiontaekwondo.co.uk.