Scorpions ended the day with two gold medals, two silver and two bronze after some impressive displays.

First to the mats was Lyla Newman in a straight final, and she didn’t disappoint, scoring plenty of top quality shots to win 2-0 and take the gold medal.

Next were Anjelica He, Zac Walker and Oscar He, who all performed well with determined showings but bowed out in the quarter-finals.

Gainsborough Scorpions youngsters at Barnsley Open.

Msal Erboz and Ella He both then claimed silver medals, showing a variety of good kicks against very good opposition.

Straight after them came Mirza Erboz, who claimed the bronze with a spirited performance.

Towards the end of of the day, Noah Clark also claimed a bronze medal and never gave up against a very good opponent.

Matthew Ayris next won his quarter-final 2-0, then narrowly went down 2-1 in the semi-final to earn a well deserved bronze,

Last of the day Cody Glen, sponsored by Fina Welding Fabrications, won his semi-final 2-0 and then went on to win his final in spectacular fashion, also 2-0.

Gainsborough Scorpions have two venues in the town at Lea Village Hall, Rectory Lane,and Morton Village Hall, Walkerith Road.