Gainsborough Scorpion’s Mirza Erboz is British taekwondo champion aged eight
The club has six youngsters in action at the British Championsips at the EIS in Sheffield which is the sport's main event of the year.
Having won his first match 2-0, Mirza repeated the score in the quarter-finals, scoring head shots and 180 kicks at will, before winning his semi-final by stoppage TKO.
In a superb final both players traded off each other, but it was Mirza's grit and determination and will to win that saw him claim gold.
Cody Glen, sponsored by FINA Welding Fabrications, took silver in the Advance category.
After an initial 2-0 win, he came from behind to win his quarter-final 2-1, scoring to the head, while his semi saw him see of another big rival by a stoppage scoring to a kick to the face to win by TKO.
But, despite a battling performance in the final, he lose 2-1 against last year's winner.
Noah Clark he had a tough draw and lost 2-0 but can be proud of his efforts as his opposing player ended getting silver, while Matthew Ayris took bronze, narrowly losing 2-0.
Lyla Newman won her semi-final 2-0, scoring to the head and body advancing with ease, where she faced a very experience player.
But the 180 queen did not shy away at all, despite going down 2-0 and finishing with silver.