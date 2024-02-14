Gainsborough Scorpions quintet off to compete in 27th International Children’s Championships in Stuttgart
Five members of Gainsborough's Scorpion Taekwondo club travel to Germany this Thursday to compete in the 27th International Children’s Championships in Stuttgart.
They all compete at the weekend for which they all have trained very hard.
This will be Cody Glen's second time competing in Europe, but for Lyla Newman, Matthew Ayris, Noah Clark and Mirza Erboz it will be their very first time competing on the international stage, which is a massive achievement.
It will be invaluable experience for them all and a challenge they are willing to take on, hoping to showcase their skills and enjoy the occasion.