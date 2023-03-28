Register
Gainsborough youngster Cody Glen impresses on his international taekwondo debut in Holland

Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo Club's Cody Glen impressed in a first round exit on his international debut at the Dutch Open in Eindhoven.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 13:05 BST

A G1 Olympic qualification event, the competition attracts the best fighters and 12-year-old Cody was narrowly pipped, losing round one 8-6 and drawing round two 11-11 against a Belgian opponent who went on to win the bronze medal.

“It wasn't the result we wanted but Cody fought really well and will learn a lot from it,” said dad Thomas.

“The two points he lost by were from his own errors. He lost a point for falling over and another for stepping outside the ring. It was small margins.

Cody Glen bows to his opponent at the Dutch Open.
“The lad he fought was a lot bigger than Cody but that's no excuse.

“I thought Cody wiped the floor with him in the second round but some of his kicks were just not powerful enough to register points.

“But it was a brilliant experience for him and he will fight again at this standard at the British Open in Manchester in July.”

Before that Cody, who is sponsored by Fina Welding Fabrications Ltd, competes in the North West Open Championships in Liverpool on 16th April.

He is also set to compete in the Latvian Open later in the year and is seeking more sponsorship backing to push his career forward - call 07749 972482 to help.

