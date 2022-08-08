Gainsborough's Forrest secures Podium places at the 2022 BMCRC International Sidecar Revival meeting

The WINTEC team on their way to a podium finish.

Riding the WINTEC Thundercat 720 outfit Horton and Forrest qualified in third place in the mixed grid of F1 and F2 machines but first in the F1 class which earned them a place on the second row of the grid for the start of race one on Saturday.

They didn't get the best of starts and at the end of the first lap they found themselves down in 12th place overall and sixth in their class with a lot of work to do to catch the leaders.

But Horton was determined and forged ahead of the opposition passing the F2 team of Pettiman/Dawkins on lap four of six to take up sixth place overall which they held to the chequered flag to claim third place in their class.

Starting the second race on Sunday from the seventh row Horton and Forrest made up four places on the opening lap to move into sixth place overall and fourth in their class.

They went on to pass Burns/Winfrew on the last lap to finish the race in an overall position of fifth but claimed another third place in the F1 class.

The final race of the day turned out to be the best for the team as, starting from the third row they got a flyer of a start and slotted straight into third place overall and second in their class.

They were overtaken by Fairhurst/Andrews on lap two but in a twist of fate the leading outfit in the F1 Class, Brooks/Hulme were deemed to have jumped the start and were given a 10s penalty which demoted them down the field leaving Horton/Forrest to circulate in second place.