Gainsborough's Ricardo Franco to live out 'American Dream' in bareknuckle bout

Ricardo Franco will head to the USA in May for the first time.

Bareknuckle boxing bosses have handed the 29-year-old the chance to fight in the United States.

And he will head over the Atlantic to take on Lowrant Nelson in Biloxi on Saturday, May 28.

“I’ve fought in Russia, Thailand and Italy,” said Franco, “but I always wanted to fight in America. This was one of my goals.

“America is such a big place where all the big names compete and everything seems to happen there. It’s massive for me to be fighting in America and seeing my name over there.”

The fight is part of a link up between Franco’s promoters, BKB TM, and BYB Extreme in the States. BKB have won three of the four fights between the organisations and Franco is confident he will also be a winner.

He said: “Nelson is a big name with [kickboxing promoters] Glory and he’s fought in Bellator as well. He’s fought pro boxing as well, so I know he’s going to be tough.

“This will be his bareknuckle boxing debut and he’s in for a shock. I think will be too skilful and too good on my feet for him.”

For Franco, it will be his first bareknuckle fight since he was beaten by Jimmy Sweeney in their rematch last September.

“I took the fight too soon after my surgery,” said Franco, who had been left fighting for his life months earlier and had his large bowel removed.

“I should have taken more time to recover, but I have learned from that.”

Franco will be ringside at the Indigo at O2 Arena on Sunday (April 10) to see Sweeney take on unbeaten knockout specialist Barrie Jones in what has the makings of a classic battle.

Franco says he wants to face the winner – and is unsure who will come out on top.

He said: “I’ve got a feeling Barrie might pull it off. He’s 6-0, like I was before I boxed Jimmy, and he can punch. But if I had to pick a winner, I would have to go for Jimmy. He’s a veteran, a legend who’s seen it all before.

“He’s got so much experience that Barrie hasn’t got. Jimmy has come through wars and avenged losses. Barrie has looked good in his six fights, but he hasn’t fought any of the lads at the top level yet – and Jimmy has.

“Barrie can punch, but if you go at Jimmy looking to land big punches he can counter and drop you. Barrie has to box the way I did in the first fight with Jimmy. He has to use his jab, box in and out.