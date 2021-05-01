Gill makes impressive debut as Skegness and District RC runners continue return to competing

Gill Parkes.

Gill Parkes completed her first race in Skegness and District RC colours this weekend.

The Caythorpe half marathon is a multi-terrain run through the picturesque Lincolnshire countryside which takes in tracks, bridle paths, footpaths and minor roads in the rural Trent valley.

Gill ran the 5k dash in the morning, her first race for the club and her first ever competitive race.

She clocked a fantastic time of 45. on a very undulating course, that of course finished with a hill.

The half marathon saw Leanne Rickett (1:47.50) and Rebecca Grice (2:04.57) both finish first in their age categories with both ladies completing the course in great times.

Julie Goodwin completed the course at 2:10.05, followed by Emily Decelles (2:21.19) and Becky Hobson.

This course was part of Becky’s ultra marathon trainingand she achieved a PB while carrying an ultra pack back, finishing in 2:32.55.

Emily ran the half this weekend after her weekend at the Leicestershire half marathon last weekend.

Alistair Frost ran five miles of the half to support Leanne.

SADRC’s Angela Thompson recorded a personal best in her first race for 14 months.

She finished 10th lady at the Elvington Airfield 10k in a time of 43.44 secs.

Angela is getting stronger and stronger every day and it is fantastic to watch her improve race after race.

Skegness and District RC are back training.