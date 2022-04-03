Gillespie captains team to victory in Northern University Athletics Championships

Wraby athlete Kieran Gillespie captained his Leeds Beckett University team to victory at at the Northern University Athletics Championships in Manchester on Wednesday.
He opened his account with a brilliant run in the 400m hurdles, taking the silver medal in a personal best time of 59.50 seconds.
"It was a remarkable run in awfully wet and windy conditions, he was absolutely ecstatic," said dad and coach Jim.
Kieran also took part in the shot putt, an event has hasn't done for some time.
However, he set another personal best of 9.08m, which saw him take sixth place.
The icing on the cake was that his Leeds Beckett team won the overall team trophy.
"His run in the hurdles is an excellent performance, especially so early in the outdoor season," Jim added.
"Once the better and warmer weather comes I'm sure he will run even faster, but for now it's back to training and the small matter of finishing his current teaching practice."