Gillespie claims first ever medals at the British Masters Indoor Athletics and Outdoor Throws Championships

Jim Gillespie turned on the style to secure his first ever medals at the British Masters Indoor Athletics and Outdoor Throws Championships.
Competing at Lea Valley in London he also recorded his best heavy hammer throw for three years.
He took part in the shot putt first, which was held indoors, and secured a bronze medal with a putt of 8.12m.
That was his first ever medal for an individual event at the nationals.
However, he then went outdoors for the heavyweight hammer and picked up another bronze with his best throw for more than three years, 9.32m.
"Good throwing on a very cold day indeed," said the Wragby athlete.
"That was a great reward for all the hard work this winter, so I now turn my thoughts to pre-summer outdoor competitions where hopefully the weather will start to warm-up."