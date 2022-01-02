Gillespie delivers best putt in two years to claim shot victory

Jim Gillespie claimed shot putt victory with his best attempt in two years.
The Wragby athlete competed at the England Institute for Sport Arena, taking part in Sheffield AC's post Christmas indoor meeting.
He won the M55-59 shot putt competition with his best throw for two years, recording 8.88m.
This was more than 30cm further than Jim threw at Loughborough at his previous competition three weeks earlier.
Leicester City fan Jim called it a 'substantial improvement' but believes he buoyed by his beloved Foxes' 1-0 win over Liverpool prior to the event.
"This positivity ultimately showed in the result," he joked.
Jim will next be competing at Loughborough on January 16.
"These indoor competitions are ultimately there to bring me to a peak for the Masters National Indoor Championships, which are due to be held in London on March 5-6," he added.