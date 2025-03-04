​Gillespie ends season on high at Masters

Jim Gillespie, pictured at an event last year, has enjoyed a good indoor season.Jim Gillespie, pictured at an event last year, has enjoyed a good indoor season.
​Wragby’s Jim Gillespie ended the indoor season on a high at the UK Masters Championships in London.

​Competing in the shot put, multi-event thrower Gillespie was up against athletes who specialise in that discipline.

He said: “The large majority of the field only train and take part in the shot put all year round, so for multi-event throwers that have to train for five different events, these championships can be difficult to make an impact in.

"However, this year I placed higher than ever before when throwing 8.75m for seventh place in the UK, I'll take that any day of the week!

"This indoor season has been my best for a number of years and I will be going into the outdoor season with a real sense of determination. However, before that I’ll be back to some very heavy lifting in the gym, analysis of my technique across the five events and loads of throwing.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

