Gillespie frustrated as throw times moved

Jim Gillespie.

Jim Gillespie suffered a frustrating day in Doncaster.

The Wragby athlete was hoping for a successful meeting, but things didn’t go to plan.

“I was really looking forward to this event as it would have been the first time this season I have had the opportunity to perform in anything other than single figures temperature wise, however, due to the organisation I wish I’d stayed at home and done the lawn,” Jim said.

The discus was the first event, and this was moved to an earlier slot without consulting the athletes.

Jim had to rush his warm-up before learning competitors were to be given three throws instead of the usual six.

“Consequently my best throw came on my final throw (25.35m) as I was only getting going by then, but by six throws I would have thrown further,” Jim added.

His other event was the shot putt, which was also moved to an earlier slot.

Jim had warmed up earlier just in case, only for the organisers to then put the event back to the original time.

Once again the competition was reduced to three throws, Jim’s best attempt being 8.45m.