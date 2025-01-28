Gillespie opens the winter indoor season in style
Wragby thrower Jim Gillespie has been enjoying a superb start to the winter indoor season in the shot put.
He opened up with a win at Loughborough in early December, throwing his best ever opener of 8.97m.
He followed that up with a third place at Sheffield throwing 8.96m.
Then he returned to Loughborough where he once again took first place and threw his furthest distance indoors for over two years, of 9.14m.
He said: “I'm incredibly pleased with this start and now move into a very busy phase of four competitions in the next five weeks, culminating in the UK indoor championships at the end of February.”