Gillespie puts slow start behind him for shot putt sucess

Jim Gillespie

Wragby athlete Jim Gillespie is enjoying competing at Sheffield this winter season - even if he had to seal his latest victory the hard way.

The veteran thrower was in action in Yorkshire at the Sheffield and Dearne AC Indoor Open meeting, competing in the shot putt.

The competition didn’t start well at all for Jim, with two no-throws.

“They landed outside the sector - you’d think by now I’d know what direction to send the shot,” Jim said.

However, his next four throws were much better.

However, the competition wasn’t decided until his final throw - which was good enough to win the event with 8.31m.

“That is two wins out of two on my visits to Sheffield this winter,” Jim added.