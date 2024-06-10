Gillespie records fast time on return from injury

Kieran Gillespie on his return from injury.

On Sunday Boston’s Kieran Gillespie ran in cold windy conditions at Middlesborough in the Northern Senior Championships in his favourite event the 400m hurdles, representing Lincoln Wellington AC.

He returned after a long injury lay-off due to a back injury, missing ten weeks training during February/March/early April.

He drew the outside lane which can cause problems judging your race pace and all down the back straight Kieran was in fourth place.

Coming into the home straight he made his move and approaching the final hurdle he moved into third place, the winner, Ben Schofield (Gateshead AC) was away and clear, but on the 40m run-in Kieran dug deep and caught Tom Grantham (Sheffield AC) literally on the finish line. He pinched the silver medal and set a new seasons best, and his second best time ever, with 58.63 secs.