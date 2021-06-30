Gillespie takes silver at Northern Throws Pentathlon

Jim Gillespie.

Wragby Athlete Jim Gillespie won silver at the Northern Throws Pentathlon in Sheffield on Saturday.

He recorded season’s best results in the hammer (23.25m), javelin (18.50m) and heavyweight hammer (8.89m).

An 8.27m putt in the shot, which includes contending with an uphill landing surface, and 25.78m in discus, his second best throw this season, added to the tally.

That was enough for Jim to finish in second place overall with 1988 points.