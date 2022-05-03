Gleave’s in good form in MK Marathon for Gainsborough & Morton Striders

Dan Gleave was taking on the marathon, the fourth of five attempts in his challenge of running five marathons in his 50th year. He crossed the finish line in 4:16:12.
Taking on the half marathon was Tim Smithson. He ran a consistent pace to the finish line, crossing in 1:58:58.
On Saturday there were new personal bests recorded at the local parkruns. Four came at the Doddington Hall event through John Bullivent (24:27), Mick Wood (25:10), Sandra Picksley (26:04), and Joan Smithson (30:49).
Two more came at the Ancholme Valley event thanks to Chris Inman (23:31) and Ross Connell (31:45). Seven other Striders took part in their chosen events: James Croft (17:48), Aaron Hill (18:30), Phil Marsland (22:02), Clare Ward (26:02), Chris Smithson (32:51), Vikki Hearn (35:28), and Simon Blacknell (40:37).