Going for gold at Tokyo 2020! The Lincolnshire athletes competing at the Olympics and Paralympics this summer

Shona McCallin. Photo: Getty Images

The Olympic Games opening ceremony will be held tomorrow - as athletes from across the globe begin their quests for some of the most sought-after prizes in sport.

Among the competitors who will be in Tokyo for the games and Paralympics will be a small contingent from Lincolnshire

Here's a look at the Yellowbellies going for gold... including two former champions.

Shona McCallin: Shona McCallin will be looking to defend her gold medal as part of the Great Britain hockey team. The midfielder - a former Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School student - helped Team GB women to their first-ever hockey success at the Games five years ago, along with fellow Lincolnshire players Hannah Macleod and Crista Cullen, who have since retired. McCallin, 29, also won the 2015 European Championships with England.

Sam Atkin: Atkin has been tasked with filling Mo Farah's shoes in Japan. The 28-year-old has been selected, along with Marc Scott, to represent GB on the track in the 10,000m - an event Sir Mo won at both Rio 2016 and London 2012. Grimsby-born Atkin has represented Lincoln Wellington, Cleethorpes and Grimsby Harriers. In December the Brit, now based in the United States, ran the fourth fastest 10,000m time by any GB athlete - clocking a PB of 27:26.58 in a race where he was the pacemaker.

Hollie Arnold: The 27-year-old athlete may be better known to some for her appearance on last year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, but this will be the fourth Games for this gold medal winner. Grimsby-born Arnold, who will compete in the F46 javelin, grew up in Holton-Le-Clay and represented Cleethorpes AC. Aged 14 she became the youngest ever field athlete to compete in the Paralympics at Beijing 2008. She has since represented GB at London 2012 and Rio 2016 - where she threw a world record to claim gold. She is also a four-time world champion, also being crowned the 2018 European champion and winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in the same year.

Vctoria Rumary: Rumary is one of the seven GB athletes competing for the Para-archery team. She was a non-disabled archer until surgery for epilepsy resulted in her becoming a wheelchair user. She uses a custom-made wheelchair to shoot which was bought following fundraising by community groups in her home town of Scunthorpe. Rumary won bronze at her first World Championships in 2017 and earned her place in the Para team at the qualification events in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic earlier this month, where she took the gold in the W1 Women's Open competition.

Sam Atkin. Photo: Getty Images

Hollie Arnold. Photo: Getty Images