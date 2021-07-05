Gold Top Lousie Hirst claims three PBs representing Lincolnshire at English Schools Athletics Association Regional Combined Events Championships

Sport news

Boston and District AC athlete Louise Hirst represented Lincolnshire at the English Schools Athletics Association Regional Combined Events Championships - securing three individual personal best performances.

Competing in the intermediate girls' heptathlon championships at Corby, she completed the seven event challenge in 11th in her first year in the Under 17 age group with a points total of 3192.

In the first of the four events on day one Louise recorded a personal best 13.7 secs in the 80m.

A disappointing 1.23m followed in high jump before Louise recorded her second PB following an 8.32m shot putt.

A 200m time of 29.2 secs concluded day one.

Day two saw the Gold Top record a long jump of 4.39m before throwing the javelin 18.44m.

A determined 800m run saw Louise clock a PB time of 2 mins 34.9 secs, helping the Lincolnshire intermediate girls' team finish third.

Despite the cool, wet conditions a number of young athletes took the opportunity to compete in the sixth of this season's Turnbull Tommy Clay Track & Field Development Series hosted by Boston and District AC.

At Under 13 boys' level Jack Clark-Atkins continues to develop performances in a range of track and field events.

Jack opened with a 16.4 secs win in the 75m hurdles and then cleared 1.24m in high jump and recorded a best throw of 17.86m in javelin.

In the under 15 boys' age group, Hayden Quantrill clocked 17.2 secs in the 80m hurdles, finished the 800m in 2 mins 57 secs.and threw the Javelin 12.57m.

Under 11 Devan Quantrill finished second in both the 80m (13.3 secs) and the 600m (2 mins 19.0 secs) and also claimed sixth place in the ball throw.

Noah Donnelly Coles ran the 80m in 14.2 secs. and finished fourth in the 600m in 2 mins 41.3 secs and seventh in the ball throw.

Flynn Donnelly-Coles was fifth in both the under nine boys' 75m (15.3 secs) and the mixed 150m (32.2 secs), also clearing 1.32m for third place in the combined standing long jump.

At under 11 level, Mia Clark-Atkins achieved 1.52m for fourth position in the combined standing long jump and moved up to 13.01m in the ball throw, adding 2 mins 54.2 secs in the 600m.

Under 17 Megan Reid consolidated her high jump with a clearance of 1.32m.

Amongst a small group of hurdlers at the match, Julia Paluch recorded 13.8 secs in the under 13 girls' race over 70m and also competed in the javelin and under 15 Evie Milner continued her progress in hurdles, javelin and 800m.

Katie Cawson finished third in the under 11 girls' 80m (13.8 secs), claimed fourth place in the 600m (2 mins 39.8 secs) and cleared 95cm for another fourth in high jump.

Four under nine girls competed in the combined boys' and girls' 75m - Ada Martin (16.4 secs), Evie Nolan (16.6 secs), Eva Gutteridge (16.7 secs) and Luna Gutteridge (20.8 secs).

In her first appearance, under nine Lexi Mindham cleared 85cm in high jump and recorded 14.6 secs in the 80m sprint.