Gold Top shine at county championships

Macey Dimberline.

Included in the Gold Tops’ achievements were 17 gold awards.

Under 15 Macey Dimberlaine won the hammer (27.81m) and shot (8.65m).

In the same age group, Millie Doubleday made it a one-two for BADAC in the hammer (25.15m).

In the boys’ section, Jack Clark Atkins won the hammer (22..86m), long jump (4.72m) and added silvers in high jump (1.31m), javelin (21.41m) and shot (7.85m).

At under 17 level, Georgia Ward won hammer (23.53m) and added silver in the shot (8.05m).

Louise Hirst won gold in the high jump (1.42m), shot (9.35m) and triple jump (10.63m), adding silver in long jump (4.86m) and bronze in 200m (29.18 secs).

Hannah Hardwick won her first county title in the 300m (51.12 secs) and Megan Reid collected a silver in both high jump (1.27m) and discus (19.48m) and added a bronze in pole vault (1.70m).

County debutant McKye Bird won silver in 100m (13.05 secs).

In a low entry under 20 men’s section, Luke Saunders gained gold awards in long jump, 200m (27.55 secs), 400m (64.28 secs) and 800m (2 mins. 31.03 secs) and added a bronze in the 1,500m (5 mins 14.22 secs).

In the Veteran 60 men’s throws, Nigel Bilton achieved won silvers in shot (7.74m), discus (30.60m), javelin (21.23m) and hammer (27.84m).

In the younger age groups, with the entry numbers suffering the effects of two seasons of Covid-cancelled competitive track and field athletics, Gold Tops produced some promising performances.

Patrick McNally won silver awards in under 15 boys’ 80m hurdles (14.95 secs PB), 800m (2 mins 30.65 secs) and long jump (4.70m) and claimed third position in the 300m (44.76 secs).

Hayden Quantrill was third in 100m (13.79 secs) and shot (7.65m).

Isabelle Reid crossed the line second in the 75m hurdles for a slver award.

Under 13 Damian McNally won gold in high jump, 75m hurdles, javelin and shot and Noah Donnelly Coles won bronze in shot.