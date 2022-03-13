Gold Tops end sportshall athletics series in style

Jack Clark-Atkins.

Twenty eight young athletes competed in the sixth and final sportshall athletics meeting at Boston and District AC's B-Hive Indoor Athletics Training Centre.

End of season awards were presented to 20 winners.

There was special recognition for four young Gold Tops who had competed in all six competitions in the 2021-2022 series.

In the under 13 girls' category, Issy Reid participated in all of the matches and in the final event produced some improved performances.

Issy's jumps were particularly impressive with her best efforts measuring 1.76m in standing long jump and 5.29m in standing triple jump and, on the track, she recorded 36.8 secs for three laps, amassed a total of 60 in the 30-second speed bounce and also putt the 2.72k shot a distance of 5.27m.

In the under 11 boys' age group, Devan Quantrill competed in every match in the series.

In the final round of events he finished first in all four track races, recording 22.7 secs for two laps, 35.3 secs for three laps, 50.8 secs for four laps and 1 min 23.8 secs for the longest event on the programme, the six lap challenge.

Devan also won the speed bounce, achieving a total of 48 in the allocated 20 seconds.

Another under 11 boy who completed the full six matches was Noah Donnelly- Coles, who finished second in both standing long jump and standing triple Jump competitions, recording distances of 1.54m and 4.78m, and claimed the same position in two-lap race, clocking 24.2 secs.

Noah was also third in speed bounce, achieving a total of 42 valid bounces, and in the same place in the three, four and six Lap races (40.2 secs, 56.6 secs, 1 min 33.5 secs).

The fourth BADAC youngster who appeared in all six sportshall series events was Flynn Donnelly-Coles, who competed in the under sevens section.

In the final match, Flynn finished first in the two-laps in 27.7 secs, the three laps in 43.3 secs and also won the standing triple jump with a clearance of 3.28m.

He also finished runner-up in chest push with 3.25m, balance test in 10.61 secs, speed bounce with 29 completed and vertical jump with a 25cm leap.

In addition, Hayden Quantrill (under 15 boys), Jack Clark-Atkins (under 13 boys) and Mia Clark-Atkins (under 11 girls) all received end of series awards in acknowledgement of their performances achieved in a minimum of four of the monthly, events held in 2021-2022.

Two boys who collected both end of series awards and Lincolnshire Sportshall team certificates, awarded for their performances at the regional championships, produced a series of good performances in the final match.

Hayden Quantrill won all the under 15 events on the programme on the night, recording 31.6 secs, 45.9 secs and 1 min 13.7 secs for three, four and six lap runs and impressed in the 4k shot with a putt of 7.97m and 6.58m leap in standing triple jump.

Patrick McNally demonstrated his improved fitness by recording 1 min 19.1 secs for six laps, 5.58m for standing triple jump, 35.7 secs for three laps and 59 for speed bounce.

In the under 13 boys' category, Jack Clark- Atkins built on his good results achieved in county colours at the regionals with winning performances across the full range of events on the programme.

In standing long jump Jack cleared 2.30m, achieved a total of 73 in the speed bounce challenge, leapt 6.50m in standing triple jump and recorded 2 mins 15.6 secs in the six lap race.

In the same age group Lloyd Thorn, who also claimed an end of series trophy, finished second in speed bounce with 64, shot with a putt of 5.76 and six laps, clocking 2 mins 26 secs.

At under 11 level, Damian McNally was an end of season award winner and a comfortable winner of the standing long jump with a clearance 1.58m, and equally impressive in winning the standing triple jump with a leap of 4.95m, and the vertical jump, achieving a height of 36cm.

Two under 11 Gold Tops were awarded end of series awards with Peyton Teague joining Mia Clark-Atkins in the season length qualification.

In the final match Mia cleared 4.21m to finish second girl in the standing triple jump and then finished second overall in the chest push, recording 4.00m, and achieved another runners-up spot in the balance test (17.83 secs).

There were very promising performances by Lexi Mindham, making her debut last week and finishing first girl in standing long jump (1.52m), two laps (24.9 secs), three laps (38.7 secs), four laps (55.2 secs), and then claiming second in the six laps in 1 min 28.7 secs.

Reuben Frost and Isabella Pike also gained valuable competitive experience at under 11 level.

Five BADAC under nine athletes were awarded end of series awards with Emily Ward, Lucy Ambrose, Lexi Atkinson, Lennon Teague and Ellis Richardson fulfilling the series trophy criteria.

In the final match, Emily Ward won all four of the girls' track events, recording 25.2 secs for two laps, 40.7 secs for three laps, 56.1 secs for four laps and 1 min 30.7 secs for six laps and also won the speed bounce.

Lexi Atkinson, Evie Nolan and Lucy Ambrose - together with Ellis Richardson, Jacob Creasey, Frank Frost and Oliver Pike - all produced sound performances in both track and field events.

In the under seven age group, Ada Martin and Rosalie Barton were awarded end of series awards.

On the final night of the six-match series, Ada Martin won the speed bounce with a score of 32 and claimed second place in two laps, 28.1 secs, three laps 44.6 secs, standing long jump and standing triple jump (1.32m and 3.18m).

Charlie Shaw won the standing long jump with a clearance of 1.34m, the vertical jump with a height of 28cm and the chest push with 3.25m.