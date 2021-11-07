Gold Tops impress at sportshall competition

Sport news.

Local young athletes featured in the second match in the Boston and District AC Sportshall Athletics Series at the B-Hive indoor athletics training centre.

Under 15 Patrick McNally completed 15 laps in the four minute challenge, achieved a composite time of 34 secs in the balance test and cleared 5.73m in standing triple jump.

In the under 13 age group, Jack Clark- Atkins produced some very promising performances on his first sportshall outing of the season.

Jack won the shot with a putt of 7.82m, cleared 6.72m in standing triple jump and 2.03m in standing long jump and also achieved a score of 50 in the speed bounce.

Issy Reid was second in the shot with 6.15m, completed 12 Laps in the four minute run and recorded a score of 50 in the speed bounce.

Under 13 Lloyd Thorn had a good morning's competition finishing second in both the speed bounce, with a score of 44, and the standing triple jump with a leap measuring 4.78m.

Lloyd completed 15 laps in the four minute challenge.

In the under 11 section, Devan Quantrill recorded 15.8 secs to win the hi stepper contest and 47 secs in the balance test and achieved a distance of 4.00m in the chest push event.

In the same age group Mia Clark Atkins completed 12 laps in the four minute challenge, cleared 3.98m in standing triple Jump and recorded 18.7secs in the hi stepper time trial.

Noah Donnelly Coles recorded 25.6 secs in second place in the under 11 two lap race and added a 4.76m leap in the standing triple jump and a clearance of 1.58m in standing long jump.

In the under seven age group, Flynn Donnelly Coles won the vertical jump with a leap of 27cms, clocked 17.4 secs in the hi stepper and recorded 3.62m in standing triple jump.

Ada Martin made an impressive debut in the under seven competitions.